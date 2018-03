Early voting locations and times for TN primary

Early voting is getting underway for Tennessee's primary election that features tea party-style challenges to Lamar Alexander's bid for the Republican nomination to a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Early voting for County General/State Primary Election (August 7, 2014)

Friday, July 18 – Saturday, August 2

Bledsoe County

Bledsoe County Election Commission

Bledsoe County Courthouse – 2nd floor

3150 Main Street – Suite 700

Friday-Saturday, July 18-19 – 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Central

Monday-Tuesday, July 21-22 – 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Central

Wednesday-Friday, July 23-25 – 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Central

Saturday, July 26 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Central

Monday-Thursday, July 28-31 – 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Central

Friday, August 1 – 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Central

Saturday, August 2 – 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Central

Election Day poll hours – 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Central

Bradley County

Bradley County Election Commission Office

155 Broad Street NW





Bradley Square Mall

Suite 400 – Old Regis Salon (between JC Penney & Ebay store)

BiLo parking lot

2310 McGrady Drive

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Election Day poll hours – 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Hamilton County

Brainerd Rec Center

1010 North Moore Rd

Monday - Saturday - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Eastwood Church

4300 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd

Monday - Saturday - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Election Commission

700 River Terminal Rd

Monday - Friday - 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Northgate Mall - Outside – on the right of Applebee’s

Monday - Saturday - 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Election Day poll hours – 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.





Marion County

Marion County Election Commission

109 Academy Avenue

Monday - Friday – 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Central

Saturday – 8 a.m. -12 p.m. Central

Poll hours 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Central

McMinn County

Courthouse Annex – Election Commission office

Monday - Thursday – 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday – 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday – 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Election Day poll hours – 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Meigs County

Decatur Municipal Building- Basement Entrance

116 North Main Street, Decatur, Tennessee

Monday – Friday – 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Meigs County Election Commission Office (Courthouse)

17214 State Highway 58 North, Decatur, Tennessee

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Poll Hours 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.





Polk County

West Polk – Election Commission Office

Monday-Friday – 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

East Polk – Satellite Office (Community Center)

July 23rd, July 25th, July 26th, July 30th, August 1st, and August 2nd.

Wednesdays and Fridays – 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Poll Hours 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.





Rhea County

Rhea County Election Commission Office

125 Court Street-Suite #1

Monday-Friday – 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Spring City City Hall

229 Front Street

July 21-26

Monday-Friday – 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Poll Hours 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sequatchie County

Sequatchie County Election Commission Office

68 Spring Street

Monday-Friday – 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Central

Saturday – 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Central

Poll Hours 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Central