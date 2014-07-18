Former Chattanooga Junior Miss competing for Mrs. United States

It's been 15 years since Trinity Garner Pearson competed in a beauty pageant. But last fall, when she decided she wanted to walk a runway again, she lost 40 pounds, hired a pageant coach in Texas and entered Mrs. Tennessee. She placed second runner-up in her comeback pageant.Next week, the Hixson resident will compete in Mrs. United States, wearing the crown of Mrs. Mississippi. The national pageant at South Point Resort in Las Vegas starts Sunday with the winner being crowned July 24. Rachael Neudecker of Lakeland, Tenn., is this state's representative.Pearson gave a preview of her pageant prep along with how a mom in Hixson won a crown in Mississippi.





