Health Department seeking input on health plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Department of Health is seeking public input on the State Health Plan.

The plan is required by state law and acts as the health department's guide for protecting, promoting and improving the health of people in Tennessee.

It must be reviewed each year to address emerging health concerns and new resources and technologies.

The department will hold nine workshops across the state to allow members of the public to help define objectives for their communities.

The first workshop takes place on Tuesday in Memphis, and they continue at locations across the state through Aug. 25.

More information and a complete list of workshops can be found online at http://news.tn.gov/node/12687 .

