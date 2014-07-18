U.S. Xpress sues over lost diapers

Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress Enterprises has filed a breach of contract lawsuit in Pennsylvania against the Florida-based Phoenix Freight for losing 3,503 boxes of diapers on 40 shrink-wrapped pallets on May 30.In a lawsuit filed in the federal district court for Eastern Pennsylvania, U.S. Xpress is seeking restitution or the $24,121 refund paid to its client, Proctor & Gamble. The plaintiff says that the brokered contract required Phoenix to pay for any damage to the goods during delivery, including loss of control from theft.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

