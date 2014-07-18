357 dogs seized from Cherokee Co, GA home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

357 dogs seized from Cherokee Co, GA home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA (WXIA) -- The Cherokee County Animal Shelter is back open after taking in more than 350 dogs from a suspected puppy mill.

Joy wise, the owner Heavenly Kennels in Cherokee County is charged with 264 counts of animal cruelty.

Officials say the dogs were being kept in unsanitary conditions, without adequate living space.

The shelter actually had to shut down on Wednesday to accommodate the large number of dogs and puppies.

