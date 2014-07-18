Tobacco spit bottle, grease stains lead to rape suspect arrest

A Chattanooga man is in jail on charges he raped a woman he was acquainted with.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police on July 9, Jeffery Wooten showed up at her house late at night. She reported he forcibly dragged her to the end of the bed and sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police Wooten blocked the door and wouldn't let her leave.

Wooten initially denied to police he was at the house when the victim claimed he raped her, but police had a phone message he left from the victim's phone during the time frame and a bottle of tobacco spit he allegedly left at the house that disproved his claims.

The bedspread of the victim also had black grease stains on them allegedly from the suspect, who is an auto mechanic.

The victim had an order of protection against Wooten, saying it wasn't the first time he had assaulted her. The victim says Wooten told her he would be her "worst nightmare" and would kill her the next time.

Wooten was arrested and charged with aggravated rape, false imprisonment, and violation of order of protection as well as several drug charges. He remains in jail