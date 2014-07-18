Early voting underway Friday for Tenn. primary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early voting underway Friday for Tenn. primary

Posted: Updated:
By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Early voting is getting underway for Tennessee's primary election that features tea party-style challenges to Lamar Alexander's bid for the Republican nomination to a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Alexander is looking to avoid an upset from state Rep. Joe Carr of Murfreesboro or Memphis physician and radio station owner George Flinn. Carr has sought to consolidate tea party support, while Flinn has given $1.8 million of his own money into his final push.

The GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District pits embattled U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais against state Sen. Jim Tracy, who has outraised the incumbent. DesJarlais, a Jasper physician before his election, is seeking a third term.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.