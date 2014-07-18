Early voting underway Friday for Tenn. primary

By ERIK SCHELZIGAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Early voting is getting underway for Tennessee's primary election that features tea party-style challenges to Lamar Alexander's bid for the Republican nomination to a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Alexander is looking to avoid an upset from state Rep. Joe Carr of Murfreesboro or Memphis physician and radio station owner George Flinn. Carr has sought to consolidate tea party support, while Flinn has given $1.8 million of his own money into his final push.

The GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District pits embattled U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais against state Sen. Jim Tracy, who has outraised the incumbent. DesJarlais, a Jasper physician before his election, is seeking a third term.

