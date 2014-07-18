Former NTSB investigator sheds light on plane crash investigation

Jim Hall, former NTSB investigator and chairman, appeared on Channel 3 Eyewitness News Today Friday to explain the investigation process following the deadly crash of Malaysia Jet MH17.U.S. officials believe the Boeing 777-200 was shot down by a surface-to-air missile. 298 people were killed when the plane crashed.Hall explained "the blackbox is a very sophisticated piece of equipment. It's almost a thousand parameters of different pieces of information."Hall investigated TWA FLIGHT 800 in 1996 while serving in the Clinton administration. He shed some insight with this latest plane crash of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 that may have been shot down by a missile along the Ukraine and Russia border.

"Well I am sure this will be a very sophisticated investigation," says Hall. "It has to start, obviously, with the wreckage from the aircraft. There are over 290 human souls aboard the aircraft. Hopefully, will be treated in a respectful and responsible way."