Sides gear up for November abortion battle vote in Tennessee

Voters won't decide this issue until November, but the fundraising, education and organizational battle is already in full swing over a proposed Tennessee constitutional amendment granting state lawmakers more power over abortion.Abortion opponents began working in November and report they are about a quarter of the way toward their $2.1 million goal to support Amendment 1. They had raised $518,000 as of June 30, state campaign finance disclosures show.Supporters of abortion rights, meanwhile, who began a little later, have raised a little over $360,000 toward their $4 million goal, according to their state disclosure report.The amendment seeks to make the Tennessee Constitution silent on abortion. If approved by voters, it would overturn a 2000 Tennessee Supreme Court ruling declaring abortion is a "fundamental" right, thus giving state lawmakers more authority to regulate the procedure.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

