Sides gear up for November abortion battle vote in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Sides gear up for November abortion battle vote in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -  Voters won't decide this issue until November, but the fundraising, education and organizational battle is already in full swing over a proposed Tennessee constitutional amendment granting state lawmakers more power over abortion.

Abortion opponents began working in November and report they are about a quarter of the way toward their $2.1 million goal to support Amendment 1. They had raised $518,000 as of June 30, state campaign finance disclosures show.

Supporters of abortion rights, meanwhile, who began a little later, have raised a little over $360,000 toward their $4 million goal, according to their state disclosure report.

The amendment seeks to make the Tennessee Constitution silent on abortion. If approved by voters, it would overturn a 2000 Tennessee Supreme Court ruling declaring abortion is a "fundamental" right, thus giving state lawmakers more authority to regulate the procedure.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.