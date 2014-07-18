UT: Jeff Jarnigan named new 'Voice of Neyland Stadium'

KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) A new voice will soon echo through Neyland Stadium.

The University of Tennessee confirmed Jeff Jarnigan, PA announcer for the Vols' basketball program, will begin his new role when the Volunteers kick off their 2014 season against Utah State Sunday, Aug. 31.

Jarnigan follows the legendary Bobby Denton, who rallied up Vol nation with five simple words, "It's football time in Tennessee," for nearly five decades. Denton, the former general manager of WIVK, passed away in April 2014.

"This was a daunting but rewarding task," Chris Fuller, senior associate athletics director, said to utsports.com. "We had a number of talented applicants and they all understood the challenge of following Bobby. We're looking forward to many years with Jeff as the "Voice of Neyland Stadium," and his experience, professionalism, and passion for this role were clear during the auditions process."