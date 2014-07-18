BBQ joint barely passes with bad meat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

BBQ joint barely passes with bad meat

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department inspected only nine restaurants this week, and a local BBQ joint barely made the grade. 


According to chief inspector Jack Falcon, his team is busy inspecting the Summer Feeding Collaborative which is providing thousands of at risk children in Chattanooga healthy, nutritious meals during summer break. The inspectors continue to visit various sites where these meals are being given away.


We do a have a low score to pass along to you, and it's not good news at all for one bar-b-que restaurant on Signal Mountain Road that comes in with a 71. A failing grade is anything lower than a 70. Get ready for this one at Nooga-Q.

Inspectors had to throw out 25 pounds of chicken, 20 pounds of pork, and 12 pounds of ribs that were all out of proper temperature. The floors, walls and ceiling are filthy and need a good cleaning. Also, chemicals were being stored above eating utensils.

The high score of the week is a tie, and it's a very impressive number for two places high atop Signal Mountain. Way to go Dominos and Guthrie's. Great work by employees with a 99.

Remember, any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department  Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments to the Health Department.

Enjoy your meal.
