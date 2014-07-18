Get ready for a wet weekend

(WRCB) - Good Friday! It looks like we may be in store for a soggy weekend.



We will start with this morning. Low pressure will slowly move by to our south. As it does, it will spark a number of scattered showers on and off through the day. With the clouds and rain, I expect highs to stay in the 70s. There will be no severe weather with this system. We will actually see very little in the way of thunder or lightning.



Tonight, the rain will become widespread and heavy at times.



Saturday will see more scattered showers throughout the day. Still we should manage to eek out a high of 81.



Sunday I expect more scattered showers, and maybe a few thunderstorms, during the afternoon. We will warm a bit, climbing into the mid 80s.



Through the weekend ,we should be able to squeeze about 1"-2" out of the air with some localized areas getting up to 3".



Next week we will settle into a summer like pattern in which we have highs in the upper 80s, lots of humidity, and a chance of scattered showers and storms each afternoon.



FRIDAY:

8am... Scattered Showers, 68



Noon... Scattered Showers, 76



5pm... Scattered Showers, 78

