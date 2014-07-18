Roper hosting job expo to fill 90 positions Posted: Friday, July 18, 2014 3:34 AM EDT Updated: Friday, July 18, 2014 3:34 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Job seekers can attend an expo Friday for Roper Corporation.

The company, a division of GE, is looking to fill 90 manufacturing jobs at its facility in LaFayette.



They'll be hosting a job expo with the help of the Georgia Department of Labor at the Civic Center in Summerville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located at 44 Highway 48.



The company is recruiting full-time workers to fill temporary and permanent positions. Position range from production, supervisory and skilled positions to assemble kitchen ranges on eight-hour shifts.



Temporary positions will begin at $10.75 per hour, with permanent positions beginning at $12.30 per hour.



Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED. Veterans are encouraged to apply.



The company will conduct a background check and a drug-screening test.



For more information about the recruitment, contact the LaFayette Career Center at (706) 638-5525.





