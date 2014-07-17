Hamilton Co Board of Education approves tentative agreement with city over back taxes Posted: Thursday, July 17, 2014 10:31 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 18, 2014 2:06 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Members are calling it a large step forward for the Hamilton County Board of Education after an issue over unpaid liquor-by-the-drink taxes.



“This brings an end to the disagreement and I think it’s a good thing. The real winners in this are the taxpayers,” District 3 Board Member Greg Martin said.



State law requires local governments without their own school system to give half of that tax money to education. When Chattanooga Schools merged with Hamilton County in 1998, they didn’t start paying that half for several years.



Board members discovered the issue about a year ago and tried to work out a resolution with the city, but were forced to seek legal action in April.



“It’s just one of those things that’s a business issue, it’s not something that I think damages relationships,” Superintendent Rick Smith said.



The board approved the agreement that includes the city pay $11 million cash in back taxes in six months over five years. The Board of Education will also pay $1.5 million owed to the city in past due storm water fees during the same amount of time. The city will also deed the former Maurice Poss Homes property and release the North River YMCA and Aquatic Center to the Board of Education.



Smith tells Channel 3 the properties became very important during the negotiation process.



“We could expand into a larger school on that Dupont area, so it’s something to look at,” he said.



The board also approved a motion for the chairman to appoint a committee to decide how that money will be spent.



“I think it’s a good thing, instead of putting it into regular operating expenses and six years down the road, when we aren’t getting that money, we’ll have some obligations,” Martin said.



The agreement will go before the City Council next week where they will vote on it. Then the Hamilton County Commission will also have to agree on the terms.





