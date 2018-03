Tax-free shopping dates released for Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama

You have a chance to shop without paying sales tax on clothing as well school and office supplies in Tennessee.The State of Tennessee has announced its Annual Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m on Friday, August 1 and ends Sunday, August 3 at 11:59 p.m.Each individual item must be $100 or less.Eligible clothing items include: belts, caps, coats, dresses, gloves, hats, hosiery, jackets, jeans, neckties, pants, scarves, school uniforms, shirts, shoes, socks, sneakers, underwear.Eligible school supply items include: binders, backpacks, calculators, chalk, crayons, erasers, folders, glue. lunch boxes, notebooks, paper, pens, pencils, rulers, scissors, tape, clay, paints, paintbrushes, sketch pads, watercolors.Computers with a purchase price of $1,500 or less, not for use in a trade or business, are exempt from sales tax. Computer parts not sold in conduction with a computer are subject to sales tax.For more information on the Tennessee Sales Tax holiday visit this link





Georgia's tax-free holiday period is August 1-2 and Alabama is the same as Tennessee, August 1-3.