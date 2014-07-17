Tax-free shopping dates released for Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tax-free shopping dates released for Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - You have a chance to shop without paying sales tax on clothing as well school and office supplies in Tennessee.

The State of Tennessee has announced its Annual Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m on Friday, August 1 and ends Sunday, August 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Each individual item must be $100 or less.

Eligible clothing items include: belts, caps, coats, dresses, gloves, hats, hosiery, jackets, jeans, neckties, pants, scarves, school uniforms, shirts, shoes, socks, sneakers, underwear.

Eligible school supply items include: binders, backpacks, calculators, chalk, crayons, erasers, folders, glue. lunch boxes, notebooks, paper, pens, pencils, rulers, scissors, tape, clay, paints, paintbrushes, sketch pads, watercolors.

Computers with a purchase price of $1,500 or less, not for use in a trade or business, are exempt from sales tax. Computer parts not sold in conduction with a computer are subject to sales tax.

For more information on the Tennessee Sales Tax holiday visit this link.


Georgia's tax-free holiday period is August 1-2 and Alabama is the same as Tennessee, August 1-3.

