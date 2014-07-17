Northgate Mall landing first Old Chicago Pizza restaurant in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A popular pizza franchise is the newest major change to Northgate Mall in Chattanooga.



According to a news release emailed to Channel 3 Eyewitness News, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom plans to extensively remodel the former Shane’s Rib Shack along with adjacent space for a total of 4,840 square feet.

The new restaurant will open this Fall and feature a patio with bar seating outside and fourteen 60" televisions for sports. The restaurant will serve 36 beers on tap and build a room where guests can watch chefs make fresh dough.

“Old Chicago is excited to join Northgate Mall in its continued growth and expansion with our world-class pizza, great craft beer and a comfortable environment,” said Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Director of Marketing, Mike Shannon.

“We look forward to exploring additional expansion in the region.”



Mike Mrlik, President of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom added “We welcome all surrounding communities to visit this milestone restaurant and try what the new Old Chicago has to offer.”

MORE: Burlington Coat Factory coming to Northgate and hiring new employees.



“It’s another extremely exciting year for us,” said mall general manager Steve Banks. “The addition of Old Chicago and Shoe Dept. Encore are just what our shoppers have been asking for and join the newly opened Old Navy and national off price retailer Burlington, slated to open in September.”