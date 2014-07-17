Three arrested on drug, gun charges at Chattanooga Choo Choo Hot - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Three arrested on drug, gun charges at Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel. Times Free Press photo The Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel. Times Free Press photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Three people were arrested on drug and gun charges at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel Wednesday night after police found a revolver, more than $15,000 in cash, 94.3 grams of methamphetamine and an assortment of other drugs in a pair of rooms on the second floor.

Nicholas Longstreet, who turned 36 the day of the arrest, Toni Bedwell, 25, and Megan Avans, 30, were each arrested and are scheduled to appear in Hamilton County General Sessions Court Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, police executed a search warrant at room 203 and found the three inside with $15,766 in cash, the methamphetamine, approximately eight grams of marijuana, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, ammunition, unknown pills, credit cards, gift cards and a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.



Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.