TBI charges 3 with July 4 slaying

Three people have been arrested and charged in the July 4 death of a 20-year-old man and burglarizing a home.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Thomas P. Odum, 48; Martha A. Thompson, 42 and Amanda L. Britnell, 34 were arrested Thursday morning by TBI Agents and McMinn County deputies.

According to a TBI news release, the three admitted to their participation in the crime.



All three suspects have been charged in the July 4 death of Michael W.T. Womack in Athens. Investigators found Womack's body at a friend’s home which has also been burglarized.



They are currently being held at the McMinn County Jail.



