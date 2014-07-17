2 Tennessee hospitals working on merger

MANCHESTER, TN (AP) - The two hospitals in Manchester that are less than three miles apart may merge.

The Tullahoma News reported (http://bit.ly/1pdnPz0 ) that United Regional Medical Center and Medical Center of Manchester have taken the first steps toward a combination of the two hospitals.

URMC will file an application for a Certificate of Need with the Tennessee Health Services Development Agency next month. The move would mean both hospitals will combine operations and move operations into the Medical Center of Manchester location on Interstate Drive.

If approved, "most medical operations" at URMC location would be discontinued.

After a Certificate of Need is filed, the Tennessee Health Services Development Agency will schedule a public hearing. If the certificate is approved, the companies would then file additional notices with various other governmental agencies, including Medicare.