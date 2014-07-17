TONIGHT: US House District 3 candidates face off in forum

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

The Chattanooga Women’s Leadership Institute and UTC will host a reception and forum for voters to meet the candidates vying for US House District 3: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, Dr. Mary Headrick and Weston Wamp.



The event, Monday, July 21st, will begin at 5:30pm in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Fine Arts Center.



Channel 3 Anchor Cindy Sexton will moderate a forum with the candidates at 6:30pm in the Roland Hayes Auditorium.



Each candidate will make an opening statement prior to answering the questions which have been submitted to them in advance.



This event is open to the public, and all qualified candidates running in the August 7, 2014, State Primary and Hamilton County General Elections are invited to participate.

Free parking is available in UTC lots on campus after 5:00pm.

