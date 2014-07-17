Tennessee women float from GA to SC island - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee women float from GA to SC island

Posted: Updated:
Cayci Underwood and Summer Underwood. Cayci Underwood and Summer Underwood.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (AP) - Two Tennessee women are safe after a storm blew their paddleboards from a Georgia island to a South Carolina island.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cayci Underwood and 21-year-old Summer Underwood set out from Tybee Island, Georgia, when they were caught by stormy weather and spent hours on the water Tuesday.

They abandoned their paddleboard when they were is sight of Hilton Head Island and it took 45 minutes to make it ashore, nearly 8 miles from where they started.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported the half-sisters from Athens, Tennessee were sunburned, scraped, and exhausted by their eight-hour ordeal.

Summer Underwood said Wednesday that people on the beach helped them out of the water and told them where they were.

Both women were wearing life jackets.

READ MORE | The Island Packet

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.