Tennessee women float from GA to SC island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (AP) - Two Tennessee women are safe after a storm blew their paddleboards from a Georgia island to a South Carolina island.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cayci Underwood and 21-year-old Summer Underwood set out from Tybee Island, Georgia, when they were caught by stormy weather and spent hours on the water Tuesday.

They abandoned their paddleboard when they were is sight of Hilton Head Island and it took 45 minutes to make it ashore, nearly 8 miles from where they started.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reported the half-sisters from Athens, Tennessee were sunburned, scraped, and exhausted by their eight-hour ordeal.

Summer Underwood said Wednesday that people on the beach helped them out of the water and told them where they were.

Both women were wearing life jackets.

