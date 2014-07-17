22 arrested in Gordon Co. drug roundup

Sheriff's deputies in Gordon County arrested 22 people as part of a three-month long drug round-up.Undercover agents purchased meth, marijuana, ecstasy, morphine and klonopin as part of Operation Summer Thunder.Wednesday, officials executed the arrest warrants on the suspects, arresting 22 people total. They face various drug charges ranging from trafficking in methamphetamine to the sale of morphine.

During the roundup, deputies seized approximately $25,000 in drugs. A child was also taken into Department of Family and Childrens' Services custody.

“All of our personnel who participated in this case spent a lot of long hours doing some very tedious and demanding work," says Sheriff Mitch Ralston. "They focused on the individuals who choose to profit from smuggling this filth into our community, and poisoning other people’s lives. (...) I am proud of the results of this case, and of everyone who participated in it. We will continue to attack the flow and distribution of illicit drugs, and illegal distribution of prescription drugs through all available avenues.”