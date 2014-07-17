Report: FBI quizzing people about meningitis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - FBI agents have been interviewing Tennessee residents sickened or widowed by fungal meningitis as part of a criminal probe into the outbreak that sickened 751 people nationwide with 64 deaths.

The Tennessean reported (http://tnne.ws/1tV5tcR) that agents in recent weeks have spoken with some of those sickened in recent weeks.

The outbreak was traced to contaminated steroid medicine made by Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center that was used in spinal injections as pain treatment. Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz is leading the investigation.

Tennessee was the second-hardest hit state, with 153 illnesses and 16 deaths. Michigan had 264 illnesses and 19 deaths.

No charges have been filed, but hundreds of people have filed civil suits against NECC, which has filed for bankruptcy, and its owners.

