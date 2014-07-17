Tourism department presents new Tennessee logo

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee's tourism agency has a new logo and ad campaign aimed to spark travelers' interest in a vacation that can only be made in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development's "Made in Tennessee" campaign features original music from Tennessee musicians and highlights other unique aspects of the state.

Tourism Commissioner Susan Whitaker said in a news release announcing the new branding that the campaign will emphasize Tennessee's scenic beauty, music, history and family-friendly attractions.

The campaign will include famous Tennessee residents like Dolly Parton and Jack White.

According to the department, tourism is Tennessee's No. 2 industry, with a $16.2 billion annual economic impact.

