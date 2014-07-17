VW center, workers coming to downtown Chattanooga

Christian Koch, President/CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga, Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen passenger car board of management member, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Burke at the Hunter Museum of American Art Tuesday. TFP photo

Powering up its presence in downtown Chattanooga, Volkswagen plans to work with the city and Hamilton County to erect a $12 million welcome center.



Some personnel from VW's planned research and development center also can expect to work downtown, bolstering a planned innovation district.

Those were among new details that emerged Wednesday, two days after the company announced it would bring on 2,000 more workers to build a new vehicle at its Chattanooga plant.

In addition, Mayor Andy Berke said VW is looking to start initial hiring in the fourth quarter of this year and then staff up in stages. He said plant construction is to kick off late this year as well, as VW invests $600 million in the project.

