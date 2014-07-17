VW center, workers coming to downtown Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

VW center, workers coming to downtown Chattanooga

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Christian Koch, President/CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga, Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen passenger car board of management member, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Burke at the Hunter Museum of American Art Tuesday. TFP photo Christian Koch, President/CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga, Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen passenger car board of management member, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Burke at the Hunter Museum of American Art Tuesday. TFP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Powering up its presence in downtown Chattanooga, Volkswagen plans to work with the city and Hamilton County to erect a $12 million welcome center.


Some personnel from VW's planned research and development center also can expect to work downtown, bolstering a planned innovation district.


Those were among new details that emerged Wednesday, two days after the company announced it would bring on 2,000 more workers to build a new vehicle at its Chattanooga plant.


In addition, Mayor Andy Berke said VW is looking to start initial hiring in the fourth quarter of this year and then staff up in stages. He said plant construction is to kick off late this year as well, as VW invests $600 million in the project.


Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.