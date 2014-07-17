UPDATE: Multiple accidents on Interstate 75 in Bradley

A truck cargo fire Thursday morning has closed Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 16 in Bradley County.



Southbound motorists can expect some delays, but those heading north are being diverted from the interstate to nearby surface roads.



TDOT's Smartway website says they estimate the roadway will re-open by 8:00am, but expect continued delays until traffic flows return to normal.



No injuries are reported. Dispatch says the fire started in the cab of the truck and it was put out within 25 minutes.

A second accident took place near mile marker 14 on I-75 NB, and is blocking the right lane as first responders work.

But then a third accident, and a disabled vehicle complicated matters further. The third accident took place near mile marker 13.

