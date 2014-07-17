Burst of chilly air gives us near-record low

We didn't break any records this morning, but we certainly came close. The low in Chattanooga dropped to 59 degrees, 1 degree shy of the record of 58 set in 1970.



We had another day in paradise this afternoon as we climb to 85 (a few degrees warmer than yesterday's high of 82). I still think we will see dry enough air to make it feel very comfortable all afternoon. Dew points remain in the low 50s today.



Tonight, we will see clouds begin to filter in as an area of low pressure begins to move by to our south. The low tonight will drop into the low to mid 60s.



Friday will see clouds building with a slight chance for a few showers mainly east of Chattanooga. We will also notice the air becoming a little more sticky as our dew points climb into the mid 60s. Look for a high Friday of 84.



The weekend will sport highs still well below the average high of 90. 84 degrees will be the high Saturday, 83 Sunday. Saturday we could see a few passing showers once again as the low pressure moves by to our south. Sunday we may see an afternoon storm or two as the humidity continues to creep up.



The pattern next week will see temps slowly climbing back to normal. The high will be 85 Monday, then 89 Tuesday. We will stay near 90 through the rest of next week with a decent chance for spotty afternoon showers and storms each afternoon and evening.





David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Sunny, 62

Noon... Sunny, 76

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 85