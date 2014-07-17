Crime Stoppers: Collegedale Walmart TV thefts

This week's Crime Stoppers report takes us to Collegedale and introduces to a guy with an appetite for large televisions.

The Collegedale Walmart is out on Little Debbie Parkway. Store security video from May 7th, shows a car, a 4-door dark green sedan with a severely faded roof and hood, driving around the building. There are two people in the vehicle and, after a few minutes, they have apparently composed their plan and launch their operation.

Cameras inside show a man enter the grocery side of the store. He looks to be a white male, 5'9" to 6' tall, weighing around 230 pounds. On this day, a Wednesday, he wa wearing a ball cap, orange or pink-tinted shirt, and blue jeans.

He grabbed a shopping cart and headed for the electronics section where he loaded up two large TV's, headed for a side emergency exit through the deli. Once through that door, his accomplice behind the wheel, whom we never get a good look at, has circled back around. The suspect from the pictures loads the boxes are in the car, and the two drive away.

Do you recognize the guy in the pictures or the car the duo used in the theft? Maybe you got a great deal on a big-screen television in the past two months and you were never quite comfortable with the low-low price. Do not risk being in possession of stolen property. Call Crime Stoppers. Let detectives check out your information. Clear your conscience, make yourself eligible for a cash reward, and maintain your anonymity.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

Up to $1,000 is on the table and, though an officer may answer the phone or return your call, he will never ask who you are.