June 1st, 2017

On June 1st the water surface temperature on Watts Bar is currently 72 degrees. The surface elevation is 740.09 feet.

Largemouth Bass: Most anglers are fishing the areas where shad minnows can be found. Long points and drops fished with Carolina rigs are producing bass ,some bass are being caught around grass beds if you can find them. Top water good early and late in the day.

Smallmouth Bass: Some are being caught early and late on top water , also at night using hair jigs and spinnerbaits.

Crappie: Craooie are being caught in the deeper brush piles and on ledges using tubes and minnows also some catches reported latern fishing long points and drops.

Catfish: Current is needed. Use any meaty bait. Fishing is good at night with jugs in bays and coves.