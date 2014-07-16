An aging dam on the Roaring River will be removed soon in a multi-organizational effort. This will be the largest Tennessee dam ever removed for river and stream restoration purposes...More
An aging dam on the Roaring River will be removed soon in a multi-organizational effort. This will be the largest Tennessee dam ever removed for river and stream restoration purposes...More
The young girl is now scared to play outside.More
The young girl is now scared to play outside.More
The team of Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis caught a 5 bass limit weighing 30.72 pounds squeaking by the field of 98 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the July Moses Water Sports, Chattanooga Bass Association Night Tournament...More
The team of Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis caught a 5 bass limit weighing 30.72 pounds squeaking by the field of 98 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the July Moses Water Sports, Chattanooga Bass Association Night Tournament...More