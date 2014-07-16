Former Grundy County Sheriff Deputy indicted for stealing guns Posted: Wednesday, July 16, 2014 4:04 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2014 4:07 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Grundy County Grand Jury returned indictments for a former Grundy County Sheriff’s Department captain accused of stealing handguns from the department’s evidence room.



TBI Special Agents began investigating Deke Matthew Stone on August 1, 2013. During the investigation, agents found that in June 2013, Stone took three handguns from the Grundy County Sheriff’s evidence room, according to a TBI news release.



Stone left his job with the department before the TBI case began.



The Altamont man has been charged with one count of official misconduct and one count of theft over $1,000.



Stone, 33 years old, turned himself in to TBI Agents at the Grundy County Jail Wednesday, where he was released after posting $7,500 bond.