UPDATE: GBI releases suspect sketch in GA home invasion

UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a composite sketch of one of the suspects in the recent home invasion in Rossville.



The GBI says that the victim was unable to provide enough information to create a composite sketch of the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two burglaries reported in the past two days, both with similar suspect descriptions.



The first burglary was reported Monday on May Street in Rossville, and took place about noon.



Witnesses reported seeing two black males in a dark gray or charcoal colored 4-door vehicle driving slowly down the street. The driver of the vehicle was wearing sunglasses with light colored or white frames.



The second burglary was a home invasion Tuesday on Grant Drive in Ringgold. This burglary occurred between 10:00am and 11:00am.



The victim told police she heard the doorbell ring and saw a black male on the front porch with a package.



The victim then opened the door, signed for the package and then produced a pistol as a second black male appeared on the porch, also with a pistol.



The victim and her husband were then tied up as the two black males went through the residence.



Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office describes the suspects as:



The first black male is about 5’8”, slender build and dark complexion. He was wearing a black ball cap, dark shirt and light weight jacket. His hair was very short or shaved and no facial hair.



The second black male is believed to be 6’2”, slim build and a light brown complexion.



Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says that patrols in these areas will be increased and asks that anyone with information contact the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.



