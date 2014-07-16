Polar Vortex makes for a beautiful day in Chattanooga

With Wednesday's highs topping out in the low 80', its rare weather for the Tennessee Valley. People across the area are getting outside to take advantage of it. Its days like these when the Scenic City truly shines.

Puffy white clouds dot the otherwise clear blue sky, a cool breeze in the middle of July doesn't happen often. Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys explains it is actually polar air. "A little branch has come down a little further south than usual. Instead of on southern Canada, its moved over the Great Lakes. That's pretty much where it is sitting," Barys says.

"Can you remember the last time you were out and it was really hot? Ummm, that would have to be yesterday," Genovie Santana says.

"It just feels better outside and its easier to play games and we're not just sitting around," camper, Annslee Webster says.

Families along the Northshore settle under the shade. It's a day the Browns have been waiting for. They traveled from Cleveland with their grandkids."I usually stay in when its real hot," Candy Brown says.They are in the Scenic City to take in all the sights that is downtown Chattanooga. "Just a gorgeous day, temperature change," explains Bud Brown.Kids at a north Chattanooga day camp appreciate the unusually comfortable day. Their favorite game of dodge ball is underway Wednesday afternoon, full of running, screaming and throwing. For the first time this summer the kids are spending the majority of their time outdoors.You don't have to be an adult to understand and appreciate a weather day like this. "I'm like ooh, this is so good. I just want it to be like that almost every summer," Santana says.However, much like their game of dodge ball all good things must come to an end. The cooler weather is expected to last through Thursday.