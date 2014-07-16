Lines break in attempts to tow stalled casino boat of GA coast

By RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press

SAVANNAH, GA (AP) - Authorities say they've tried several times to tow a casino boat that ran aground off Georgia's coast, but the attempts failed when the tow lines broke.



The 174-foot-long boat was about 1.8 miles off the north end of Tybee Island, a popular beach destination near Savannah.



Petty Officer 1st Class Lauren Jorgensen says crews now plan to put passengers onto Coast Guard boats that can hold about eight people, then transfer them to a larger vessel.



The Escapade casino boat ran aground on rocks off Tybee Island, near Savannah and south of Hilton Head, South Carolina, overnight and remained stranded Wednesday afternoon.



The Coast Guard says no injuries are reported among the 96 passengers and 27 crew members.



Jorgensen says the initial report from the Escape's crew was about a malfunction of the chart plotter, part of the navigation system.



Florida-based Tradewinds Casino Cruise operates the Escapade and didn't immediately respond to phone messages.



Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



