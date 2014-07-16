$60.58 Starbucks Frappuccino drink sets new record Posted: Wednesday, July 16, 2014 12:39 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 16, 2014 12:39 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Sameera Raziuddin poses with her record-setting Starbucks drink.

A woman bought the world's most expensive Starbucks drink ever Monday, ordering up a 60 shot frappucino worth $60.58.



Sameera Raziuddin, a 23-year-old medical student from Florida, read an article about the latest attempt to make the priciest Starbucks item.



"As soon as I saw it," said Raziuddin, who uses Starbucks as her primary study spot, "I knew I had to try to beat the record." She then worked with the store to concoct the 192 ounce beverage.



The drink outpaces other records, which customers periodically try to top on social media.



Recently an 84-shot, 6,300 mg of caffeine espresso clocked in at $59.75.



In May, a customer ordered one worth $54.75. In 2013, a new bar was set at $47.30, outpacing previous records of $23.60 and $13.76 set in 2012 and 2007.

