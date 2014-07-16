A four-legged duckling, named Donald - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A four-legged duckling, named Donald

Donald, the four-legged duck. KPLC photo Donald, the four-legged duck. KPLC photo
(KPLC) - Hatching animals is nothing new to one Sulphur Louisiana family, but they were surprised when one of their young ducklings was a little different.

The duckling has not two but four legs.

Claude Aucoin said he has hatched more than 1,000 ducks in his lifetime, but he was shocked with this surprise.

The duckling grew a fan base when Aucoin's daughter, Kylie, quickly exposed the duck, who goes by Donald, on social media.

"I just started telling everyone about it, and he went viral," Kylie said. "People were talking about it and sharing it, and I just think he's something special."

This little duck has shocked everyone who has encountered him, and when the family is asked how this happened, they said it must have been a birth defect.

Luckily, the duck is in no harm and gets around fine even with his extra legs.

