Country star Tim McGraw sweetly serenades GA girl

(WBIR) Bring out the tissues - this video will change the way you think about the song, "You Are So Beautiful."Tim McGraw performed a cover of Joe Cocker's big hit during his "Sundown Heaven Town" concert in Atlanta, GA. Sunday night.He started out singing the song for his daughters and wife, Faith Hill, but then a girl from the audience jumped on the stage and everything changed.Kelly Halcomb from Suwanee, GA captured the touching moment on video and posted it to her Facebook page.Be sure to watch the entire video to see McGraw's sweet gesture.

