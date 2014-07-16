Chattanooga Public Library to drop $50 fee for county school stu - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Public Library to drop $50 fee for county school students

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
The library will be offering Hamilton County public school students free library cards where currently they are only offered to city residents. Photo by Dan Henry/Times Free Press The library will be offering Hamilton County public school students free library cards where currently they are only offered to city residents. Photo by Dan Henry/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Live homework help online. Downloadable books. Video tutorials on how to build websites, create smart phone apps and write code.

Those are some of the resources that the Chattanooga Public Library on Tuesday announced it will make available free of charge to an additional 20,000 Hamilton County public school students.

Kindergarten through 12th-grade students who live outside the city limits will be exempt from a $50 annual fee that the library has charged since September 2011 to non-city residents. The library levied the fee in response to the county's decision that year to halt its library funding.

In the meantime, the library has remade itself into a hotbed of innovation.

