Tennessee tops America's 10 worst states to live in

2014 Quality of Life score: 63 points (out of 300)

Weaknesses: Crime, health, environment

Strengths: Music and barbecue

2013 Quality of Life rank: 49

2014 Top States overall rank: 14

5. Alabama: The Heart of Dixie suffers from a high rate of heart disease, not to mention cancer and diabetes—Sweet Home, indeed. Alabamans are among the least healthy people in America, and the crime rate is high. Toxic chemical releases are a problem, according to the EPA. But the air in Alabama is cleaner than average.

2014 Quality of Life score: 79 points (out of 300)

Weaknesses: Health, crime

Strength: Air quality

2013 Quality of Life rank: 45

2014 Top States overall rank: 34

(CNBC) - There are many ideal places around the country to raise a family, get a job and have a great recreational lifestyle.Then there are the states mired in problems that don't get high marks for quality of life in America's Top States for Business.We look at several factors—including crime rate, local attractions, health care and the environment—for the ranking. These 10 states rank last.If you call one of them home, you may disagree. But by the objective measures we consider in our Quality of Life category, these states have plenty of room for improvement.The violent crime rate in the Volunteer State is the worst in the country, according to the most recent full year of FBI statistics from 2012, although the state says crime declined last year. Tennesseans might want to volunteer to exercise a little more—fewer than half frequently do so. Health is poor, with high rates of diabetes and obesity. Roughly a quarter of adults are smokers. Based on these numbers, when they sing the blues in Memphis, they mean it.The list of America's 10 worst states to live in: