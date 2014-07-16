18-wheeler catches fire inside trucking company

A fire damaged a Hamilton County business Wednesday morning.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says they responded to the Biggs Trucking Company on Sue Drive around 12:20 a.m. after the wheels of a tractor-trailer caught fire.

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire reported heavy smoke coming from the building. When they went inside, the back wheels of an 18-wheeler were on fire.

Employees had been working on the wheels when they caught fire. The fire was so hot, it melted the aluminum siding of the tractor trailer.

No injuries were reported. Damages are estimated around $25,000.