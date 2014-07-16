Trial set in slaying of northwest Ga. store clerk

Skyy Mims indicted for murder of clerk

DALTON, GA AP) - A trial date has been set for a woman accused of killing a northwest Georgia store clerk.The Daily Citizen reports () that Skyy Raven Marie Mims is tentatively set to stand trial the week of Oct. 13.Mims, a 21-year-old aspiring model, dancer and rapper from Detroit, is accused of stabbing 37-year-old Dayahbhai Kalidas Chaudhari to death in Whitfield County on March 9. Chaudhari was working at the Hi-Tech Fuel gas station at 3385 Airport Road in the Dalton area when he was killed.

Mims is being held in the Whitfield County jail without bond. The Dalton newspaper reports that her lawyer, Brandon Sparks, was out of the office on Tuesday and unavailable for comment on Tuesday.



