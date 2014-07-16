Unseasonably cool and dry - enjoy!

Good Wednesday. Find whatever excuse you need to get out of the office as much as possible today.



The cold front has moved through, and the amazing weather is here. Temperatures this morning are about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning, and this afternoon we will only reach the low 80s. The humidity levels will be much lower today as well. We had dew points near 70 starting yesterday. The dew point is in the low 50s this morning and will stay there through the day.



For Thursday, we will be just as nice. We will start out in the upper 50s. The afternoon may be a few degrees warmer, but we can handle the mid 80s as the humidity will still be low.



Friday should be comfortable with highs in the mid 80s, but we will see clouds building through the day with a small chance for a few showers Friday afternoon.



The weekend looks to maintain the cooler than average temperatures, hovering in the low to mid 80s, but both days of the weekend we will see spotty showers popping up.



Next week we will return to a more "mid July" type of pattern as we climb back to the 90 degree mark, the humidity increases, and we see a few afternoon showers or storms each afternoon.



WEDNESDAY:

8am... Sunny, 62



Noon... Sunny, 75



5pm... Mostly Sunny, 83

