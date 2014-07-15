UPDATE: Alcohol suspected in fatal Bradley Co. crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Alcohol suspected in fatal Bradley Co. crash

Dispatchers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have confirmed to Channel 3 that a 35-year-old Riceville woman is dead after an accident on Lee Highway in Bradley County. 

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Lee Highway in Charleston.

THP officials say a 1990 Ford Mustang turned in front of a 2012 Ford F-250 causing the crash and both cars to run off the roadway. Occupants in the truck were uninjured.

All four people in both cars were all wearing seatbelts.

A 35-year-old Riceville woman, who was a passenger in the Mustang, was killed. The car was driven by Donald Massey of Cleveland. He suffered injuries from the crash.

Alcohol use is suspected with driver in the Mustang.

No charges have been filed. The wreck remains under investigation.

THP is on scene. Stay with Channel 3 and WRCBtv.com for more on this developing story. 


