UPDATE: Alcohol suspected in fatal Bradley Co. crash

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on North Lee Highway in Charleston.



Dispatchers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have confirmed to Channel 3 that a 35-year-old Riceville woman is dead after an accident on Lee Highway in Bradley County.

THP officials say a 1990 Ford Mustang turned in front of a 2012 Ford F-250 causing the crash and both cars to run off the roadway. Occupants in the truck were uninjured.

All four people in both cars were all wearing seatbelts.

A 35-year-old Riceville woman, who was a passenger in the Mustang, was killed. The car was driven by Donald Massey of Cleveland. He suffered injuries from the crash.



Alcohol use is suspected with driver in the Mustang.



