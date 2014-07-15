Gov. Haslam: Truck stop agreement good for company

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says the truck stop company he co-owns can start putting the fraud investigation behind it after it struck a deal with prosecutors to pay a $92 million fine and acknowledge that employees cheated customers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced the company has agreed to pay the fine in an agreement signed Friday.

Haslam is not involved in Pilot Flying J's day-to-day operations of the company that is co-owned by his brother, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

Ten employees of the truck-stop company have pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme to cheat customers out of promised fuel rebates and discounts. The agreement does not protect anyone at Pilot from prosecution and requires the company to cooperate with an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.