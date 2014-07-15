Lawyer: Mother of boy left in hot car devastated

ATLANTA (AP) - A lawyer for a suburban Atlanta woman whose husband was arrested after their son was left for hours in a hot SUV says she is devastated by the boy's death.

Attorney Lawrence Zimmerman issued a statement Tuesday saying Leanna Harris is "living every parent's nightmare.'

The woman's husband, Justin Ross Harris, was arrested on charges of murder and child cruelty after the June 18 death of their 22-month-old son, Cooper.

The father told police he left the boy in the SUV for about seven hours after forgetting to drop him off at day care and going to work. Leanna Harris has not been charged in the case.

Zimmerman criticized media coverage of Leanna Harris' reaction to her son's death and says she's asking to grieve for her son privately.

