Cherokee Co. man arrested for causing damage to airport - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cherokee Co. man arrested for causing damage to airport

A Cherokee County, North Carolina man is being held without bond after allegedly causing damage to an airport.  

22-year-old Joseph Jumper is facing several charges including breaking and entering, burglary, and larceny.

Police say he broke into the Western Carolina Regional Airport over the weekend and stole a John Deere Tractor, and caused damage to several air crafts and hangers.  

Jumper is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

