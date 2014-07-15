Cherokee Co. man arrested for causing damage to airport

22-year-old Joseph Jumper is facing several charges including breaking and entering, burglary, and larceny.



Police say he broke into the Western Carolina Regional Airport over the weekend and stole a John Deere Tractor, and caused damage to several air crafts and hangers.



Jumper is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.





