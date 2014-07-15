VW expansion has job seekers, agencies hopeful

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
News of the Volkswagen expansion has sparked a lot of hope in the Scenic City when it comes to jobs. But that hope reaches further than the area's unemployed. Job placement agencies as well as economic development officials are looking forward to opportunities that will be realized throughout the area.
"I look on the computer, the Sunday newspaper, apply for jobs, turn in applications," said Perry McDonald. That's been his routine for the last nine months.
McDonald has been out of a job since then, but said Monday's news of 2,000 jobs coming to the Scenic City gives him hope.
"If the jobs come here, I do have production skills. Hopefully I'll fit into one of those categories," he said.
"We look forward to helping people find jobs and also helping the new companies moving to town ramp up and start up," said Dawn Kopp of Prologistix, who's helped thousands of people find jobs in the area.
According to Kopp, the company provides staffing for a lot of tier suppliers in Chattanooga, including Volkswagen.
"We are geared towards helping them with their expansion," she said.
"With [VW] having the commitment, it gives the city a boost of confidence," said Kim White, President of River City Company.
White hopes the expansion at Enterprise South will spread into more downtown development.
"This gives VW another opportunity to make a bigger presence in downtown," she said.
According to White, Chattanooga is shortlisted on several projects. She hopes Volkswagen's commitment will also boost developers' confidence.
"We're thrilled they're here, and they're making an even larger commitment," White said. "I think some good changes are going to come."
It's a hope for positive changes that's being shared by job seekers, too.
"I'm looking for a job, but hoping to find a career," said McDonald.
For more information on finding jobs with local suppliers, visit ProLogistix
or click here
.