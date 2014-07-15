TVA donating equipment used in coal ash cleanup

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is donating some of the equipment used to clean up after a massive coal ash spill in 2008 to the area struck hardest by the disaster.

The Roane County Highway Department in Kingston started pickup up equipment last year and on Monday, got 167 jersey barriers. Each one normally costs $2,500.

Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson told WBIR-TV in Knoxville (http://on.wbir.com/1qcbikt ) the department has received about $174,000 in materials so far.

TVA is also donating surplus materials to the cities in Roane County. The county's school district received other items, such as lab equipment and furniture.

TVA has spent more than $1 billion cleaning up the areas struck by the spill. Officials say the cleanup is nearly done.

Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/

