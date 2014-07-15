'In God We Trust' cleared for display on TN courthouse entrance - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - Roane County commissioners before a packed meeting room Monday evening voted 13-1 to place the national motto — In God We Trust — over two courthouse entrances as well as in the Qualls Commission Room.

“I’m just happy to get this passed through County Commission,” said Commissioner Randy Ellis, who spearheaded the effort. Ellis said he believes it reflects the will of Roane County residents.

Commissioner Steve Kelley cast the dissenting vote. On Tuesday, Kelley said his concerns centered on the separation of church and state, and how most of the support for the move was religious in nature.

In prepared talking points, Kelley asked, “Is it going to become criminal to be non-Christian?”

