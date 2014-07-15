UPDATE: Man charged in Bessie Smith Cultural Center theft in court

UPDATE: The man accused of taking thousands of dollars from the Bessie Smith Strut let his case go before a grand jury.





Torrey Hines faces charges of burglary, theft of property and vandalism. In court Thursday, Hines turned down a preliminary hearing, which means his case will go to a grand jury.

In the arrest report, Hines told police he used a sledge hammer to break down a door and get to the money.

Then spray-painted racial slurs on the walls to throw off police.

The judge ordered hines to stay away from the cultural center and anyone who works there.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________





"To the extent that he's had any involvement in this crime, I want to address that Mr. Hines has been fully cooperative and will continue to do so in this case," said his attorney Bill Speek .

According to the arrest report, Hines confessed to stealing some money from the Cultural Center. Police say he confessed to using a sledge hammer to break down a door to get to the money, then spray-painted racial slurs on the walls to throw off police. Hines then confessed to spending $2,500 on gas and bills and hiding the rest of the cash in some woods behind his home. But Hines told police he only stole about $40,000. The Cultural Center

said more than double that amount was missing