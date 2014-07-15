UPDATE: SR-153 accident results in fatality

The driver of one of the vehicles in Tuesday accident at SR-153 and Grubb Road has died from her injuries.Chattanooga police say that Mary Hickman, 69, a passenger in the Dodge Caravan was in critical condition after the accident. Hickman later passed away at the hospital from injuries sustained during the crash.There were five occupants in the Caravan, all were transported to a local hospital for injuries ranging from critical to minor.The driver of the Fusion was also transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Investigators have no witness information that would assist them in determining which vehicle had the right of way at the time of the collision and ask anyone that witnessed this crash to please call (423) 698-2525.

